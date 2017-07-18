Chelsea lining up shock, game-changing signing in raid on PL rivals

Chelsea reportedly have “serious and strong interest” in signing Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero this summer as speculation continues to build over a potential move.

With Diego Costa being heavily linked with an exit this summer, Antonio Conte will be in need of additional firepower up front ahead of next season with Chelsea looking to defend their Premier League crown while also making an impression in the Champions League.

Various names have been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge over the past month or so, but Sky Sports now report that Aguero will be targeted as the Blues have a “serious and strong interest”, albeit it will be very difficult for the signing to happen as City are reluctant to let him leave.

However, problems will likely persist given Gabriel Jesus was preferred to him in the second half of last season, while the addition of Bernardo Silva to the squad will only add to the competition for places in the final third for Guardiola’s men next season.

While Aguero would undoubtedly have a major role to play as City target silverware in various competitions, he may not be content with not being a regular starter and that in turn has led to talk of an exit.

The 29-year-old has scored 169 goals for City since joining from Atletico Madrid in 2011, and played crucial roles in their Premier League title successes in 2012 and 2014.

Having scored 20+ goals in each of the last three league campaigns, he’s evidently still at the top of his game, but now it remains to be seen whether or not Chelsea are ready to test City’s resolve and try to prise him away from the Etihad to make him the focal point of Conte’s attack.