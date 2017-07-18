Jose Mourinho could leave Liverpool furious, eyes Man Utd raid for £65m target

Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho reportedly wants to swoop for RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita, a move which will infuriate long-time suitors Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp has been heavily linked with a swoop for the 22-year-old for weeks, but so far, Leipzig have been insistent in that they will not sell their best players ahead of featuring in the Champions League.

According to Football Whispers, the Bundesliga outfit have softened their stance on Keita, and that has led to United, Manchester City, Juventus and Inter all expressing an interest in signing the Guinea international.

It’s easy to see why so many top clubs around Europe want the box-to-box midfielder, as he registered eight goals and eight assists in 31 league outings last season to establish himself as a key part of Leipzig’s successful campaign.

Liverpool are said to be his preferred option in the report and so if he does move on, it looks as though Anfield will still be the top choice despite the introduction of so many other clubs to the race.

The Express add that Liverpool had been preparing a £65m bid for Keita, and if there has been a change in stance from Leipzig, then they’ll surely be ready to pounce and make a move happen ahead of any other competition pushing their way to the front of the queue.

Mourinho is evidently keen to bolster his midfield having already addressed his defence and attack with the signings of Victor Lindelof and Romelu Lukaku respectively, as he continues to look to add a holding midfielder. Keita wouldn’t suit that role entirely as he likes to push forward too, but it appears as though United could try to swoop in and sign him which will leave Liverpool fans less than impressed.