Liverpool in transfer scrap with bitter rivals over 21-year-old future star

Liverpool are reportedly set to battle it out with Everton over the signing of Paris Saint-Germain defender Presnel Kimpembe this summer.

The 21-year-old has made 38 appearances in all competitions since making his breakthrough in 2014, and his impressive displays at a young age have attracted attention from around Europe.

As per RMC Sport, both clubs have expressed an interest in the youngster, and it’s evident as to why Liverpool are keen given their ongoing search for a new defender.

Having seemingly been forced to give up on Southampton ace Virgil van Dijk after they were reported to the Premier League by the Saints for an illegal approach, Jurgen Klopp could start to look elsewhere as he hopes to build a squad capable of competing domestically and in the Champions League next season.

Kimpembe has seemingly been earmarked as the player to help solidify the backline despite his inexperience, although it may take some convincing on behalf of the Reds to prise him away from the French capital.

It’s claimed that PSG have no interest in selling him, while Kimpembe himself is keen on staying in order to get regular playing time and to develop his game further. In turn, both Liverpool and Everton may be well advised to give up their pursuit now instead of wasting valuable time in the market.

Liverpool conceded 42 goals in 38 league games last season, with only Arsenal conceding more out of the top six sides, and so shoring things up at the back will be a priority for Klopp.

As for Everton, Ronald Koeman has been splashing out so far this summer to bolster his squad to try and bridge the gap to the top six, and it remains to be seen whether or not he can persuade Kimpembe to join the Merseyside outfit.