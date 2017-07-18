Man Utd give up on Mourinho’s top PL target, deal for £48m-rated ace close

Man Utd have reportedly given up on Tottenham ace Eric Dier, and have switched their full focus to Nemanja Matic to boost their midfield.

The England international had been earmarked as Jose Mourinho’s preferred option as he continues to search for a holding midfield this summer, but it was always going to be difficult to prise him away from Tottenham.

According to The Sun, United and Mourinho have been told by Spurs that they have no chance of signing Dier this summer as they are not looking to sell any more players after Kyle Walker’s move to Manchester City, and so in turn the Red Devils will have to look elsewhere.

Having added Romelu Lukaku and Victor Lindelof to his squad already this summer, Mourinho is looking for that last piece to strengthen the core of his Man Utd side, and as per this report, with Dier no longer an option the focus will turn to Matic.

The Serbian midfield general has reportedly told Chelsea that his preferred option is to join Man Utd and seal a reunion with Mourinho, and the arrival of Tiemoue Bakayoko would seemingly allow that move to happen.

Time will tell if it’s that straightforward as surely there will be an element of not wanting to sell to a direct rival, but what is clear is that Dier won’t be moving to Old Trafford this summer.

Meanwhile, as per Sky Sports, United are edging ever closer to agreeing on a fee for Inter ace Ivan Perisic, with the Croatian international not wanting to fly out to China with the Nerazzurri squad for their pre-season tour.

The report claims that Inter are holding out for £48m, and so it remains to be seen how negotiations have affected that price-tag. What is clear is that the 28-year-old would be a great addition to the Man Utd squad with his pace, movement, creativity and eye for goal, and he is seemingly desperate to work with Mourinho. However, that is a lot of money which arguably isn’t value for money.