Pep Guardiola reject to land whopping £175k-a-week contract, Man City to shell out 30% of wages

Man City goalkeeper Joe Hart is reportedly set to join West Ham on loan this coming season, but City will be paying part of his wages to facilitate the move.

The 30-year-old was snubbed by Pep Guardiola last season as he was sent out on loan to Torino, with Claudio Bravo brought in to replace him.

City have since bought Ederson to come in as their first-choice goalkeeper, and that has in turn pushed Hart further out as The Sun report he’s set to join the Hammers on loan.

However, the ridiculous figures involved are also included in the report, as the England international is set to make £175,000-a-week this season, with £120k coming from West Ham, while City will pay him £55,000-a-week to essentially not play for them.

That’s made up of bonuses and clauses for image rights over the next two years that he’s still entitled to even if he doesn’t play for City, and so he will certainly be financially rewarded during his spell in London.

It remains to be seen if the move works out for Hart in terms of his hopes of securing spot in England’s squad for the World Cup next summer, as his form over the past two years has led to plenty of scrutiny.

Bravo is also expected to leave the Etihad ahead of the new campaign after struggling in his first season in England, which in turn has led to speculation of a swoop for Napoli goalkeeper Pepe Reina who would come in as quality back-up.