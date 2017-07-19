Chelsea target set to remain with Bundesliga side

Reported Chelsea target Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is set to stay with Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund ahead of rumours surround his future, according to Sky Sports.

Aubameyang, who scored 31 goals in 32 league appearances for the former Bundesliga champions last season, had been linked with a move to AC Milan and PSG as well as Chelsea, as reported by Sky Sports.

Dortmund, who signed the striker from Ligue 1 side St Etienne in 2013, had stated that they wanted the striker’s future resolved as soon as possible, however after Dortmund had met with AC Milan for talks over the striker these past few days, the German side have stated that they wish to do no more business this summer, as per Sky Sports.

With this news from Dortmund that Aubameyang is set to stay with the Bundesliga side, it remains unclear who Premier League champions Chelsea are to pursue next in order to replace Diego Costa, who is rumoured to be leaving Stamford Bridge this summer.