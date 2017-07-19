Jurgen Klopp trolled after hilarious video shows LFC boss failing to handle his drink

Jurgen Klopp may have starred in an advert for a German brewery, but the Liverpool manager was unable to handle his drink this afternoon as he watched his side beat Crystal Palace.

Affable Reds boss Klopp was caught on camera making two attempts at sipping from a bottle of water, but ended up with the wet stuff all down his LFC tracksuit, rather than in his mouth.

With the match broadcast live to millions, the 50-year-old was quickly trolled on Twitter.

Tom Benedetto? wrote: “KLOPP THIRSTY. guy can’t even drink water without letting it waterfall down his chin”.

Meanwhile, a user with the handle Bateson87? added: “Klopp would be in a right state on a night out after watching him try and drink that water”.

Although Klopp lost his war with H20, Liverpool won their battle with Palace 2-0 to progress to Saturday’s final of the Premier League Asia Trophy where they will face Leicester City.