Kompany lauds Utd new boy Lukaku

There may be little love lost between the two Manchester clubs, but that has not stopped City captain Vincent Kompany’s praise for United new boy Romelu Lukaku.

Kompany, an international team-mate of Lukaku’s with Belgium, believes City’s great rivals will now make a more concerted Premier League challenge with the £75m addition of Lukaku from Everton.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Kompany said, “Romelu has got one incredible ability. It is his desire to score goals. A lot of people have commented on Romelu over the years and he has taken a lot of criticism.”

“But his biggest strength is his belief in himself and the ability to always score goals and have that drive constantly.

“I think that is what Manchester United bought and that is what they are going to get from him.

“Therefore they have added a good player to the squad and it is going to increase the competition in the Premier League for the title.”

United, without a Premier League title since Sir Alex Ferguson’s departure in 2013, will certainly be looking to make an improved title bid. In Jose Mourinho’s first season at Old Trafford, United flattered to deceive as they finished sixth, though they did win the League Cup and Europa League and manage to qualify for the Champions League.

The two Manchester rivals will meet on Friday in a friendly in Houston for the ironically titled International Champions Cup.