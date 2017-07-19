Man United set to give up pursuit of Tottenham star

Manchester United are set to give up in their pursuit of 23-year-old Spurs midfielder Eric Dier, after Tottenham reiterated that they are unwilling to sell the player, as reported by the Mirror.

United boss Mourinho, who won three pieces of silverware in his first season with the Red Devils last year, had highlighted Dier as his primary target in his search for a new defensive midfielder, according to the Mirror.

United, as per the Mirror, had approach Mauricio Pochettino’s side over a possible deal for the highly-rated midfielder, however Spurs are reportedly not going to let the player go for any price.

Dier, whose current contract with Spurs is until 2021, has made no public statements about any wishes he has to leave the club, which left United with no choice put to end their interest in bringing the player to Old Trafford.

With Eric Dier set to stay at White Hart Lane, it’ll certainly come as a huge boost for Spurs as they look to challenge for the Premier League title again next season.