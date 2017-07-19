Mbappe world record bid expected from Madrid

Kylian Mbappe could be on his way to European champions Real Madrid for a world record fee after the Spanish club confirmed the departures of Alvaro Morata and Danilo, according to The Daily Star.

Morata has agreed to join Chelsea for £70m, whilst the Brazilian defender Danilo is expected to join Manchester City for a fee in the region of £26m, freeing up funds to launch a massive bid for the forward, 19, who took European football by storm last season, scoring 15 league goals.

According to The Sun, Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has been preparing a world record £123m bid for the player, but Mbappe is expecting to hold out for a move to the Spanish capital.

Don Balon suggested that Zinedine Zidane’s side are slowly building a warchest in order to tempt the forward to Spain, and are even prepared to sell Karim Benzema to AC Milan in order to finance the move.

Monaco are likely to hold for as long, and as much, as possible. The French champions have already sold Bernardo Silva to Manchester City, whilst Chelsea completed the signing of ball-winning midfielder Timoue Bakayoko last week, and they are believed to be in no mood to continue letting their hottest prospects leave.