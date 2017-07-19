Perisic and Martial swap unlikely to happen

Ivan Perisic’s move from Internazionale to Manchester United have hit a snag as the Italian club have asked for Anthony Martial as part of the deal.

United manager Jose Mourinho has been targeting the Croatian winger all summer, and has been looking to finalise the transfer this week.

Yet, according to The Independent, the Italian club have now refused to budge from their £48m valuation of Perisic, unless United add a player into the equation.

Inter have enquired about Martial, who struggled to make an impression under Mourinho last season, but the French international has no desire to leave Old Trafford. The club, similarly, are in no rush to offload him after paying £36m to Monaco for his services in 2015.

The club would also like to keep Martial and the possibility of Matteo Darmian returning to Serie A has also been mooted, in a deal with Perisic, having shown an interest in the Italian international last season.

With the Italian side looking to make an impression on the transfer market with a big-name signing themselves, they are under little pressure to sell to United on the cheap.

Should Inter achieve their asking price for Perisic, they are likely to press ahead with a move for Lazio’s Keita Balde, also a target for West Ham.