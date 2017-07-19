(Photo) Liverpool star bids emotional farewell ahead of Lazio move

Liverpool and Brazil midfielder Lucas Leiva has issued an emotional goodbye to the Merseyside club via Instagram amid his imminent move to Serie A side Lazio.
Lucas, who made 346 appearances during his time at Anfield, posted a picture of himself during his time at Liverpool, with a long, heartfelt goodbye message to Liverpool and their fans, thanking them for his time at the club.
Despite finding himself out of the Liverpool side these last few years this season, you’ll have to search far and wide to find a Reds fan who isn’t a least a little sad to see the midfielder depart from Merseyside.
…. I have been blessed to live and work in this city, a place that I have come to realise is different to any other, and while living here I have been married and blessed with two wonderful children so whatever happens now we will always take Liverpool with us everywhere we go. I have also been fortunate to play with so many world class team mates and shared their devotion to do everything that we could to help the club be as good as it can be. Off the pitch, I was honoured to become a trustee of the LFC Foundation and got to see at first hand the work they do in the local community. When I celebrated being at Liverpool for a decade recently, it meant a lot to hear some of the children who the Foundation has helped describe me as a Scouser. I might not have won as many trophies as I would have liked during my time here but to have people talk about me in that way means as much as any medal. The same goes for the video I was sent on Friday which showed the fans, many of them young, singing my name during the game at Wigan Athletic. To be the recipient of that support and that passion makes me so proud. It is for those reasons – and many, many more – that Liverpool Football Club and its supporters will always have a special place in my heart. On top of that, the personality, humour, dignity and integrity of the people of this city will also stay with me for ever. From the bottom of my heart, thank you to every single Liverpool fan. My family and myself will always be grateful for your support and for being part of this great club, which means we will also be sad now that the time has come for me to leave. All I can say now is that I hope more than anything else that the new season turns out to be a great one for my new club and my old club. YNWA. JFT96
