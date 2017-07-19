(Photo) Liverpool star bids emotional farewell ahead of Lazio move

Liverpool and Brazil midfielder Lucas Leiva has issued an emotional goodbye to the Merseyside club via Instagram amid his imminent move to Serie A side Lazio.

Lucas, who made 346 appearances during his time at Anfield, posted a picture of himself during his time at Liverpool, with a long, heartfelt goodbye message to Liverpool and their fans, thanking them for his time at the club.

Despite finding himself out of the Liverpool side these last few years this season, you’ll have to search far and wide to find a Reds fan who isn’t a least a little sad to see the midfielder depart from Merseyside.