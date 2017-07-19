West Brom man to sign new deal after Leicester bid rejected

West Brom captain Jonny Evans is set to sign a new deal with the club after the Baggies rejected a bid for the defender from fellow Premier League side Leicester City, as reported by the Daily Mail.

Leicester, according to the Daily Mail, have already had a £10M bid for the centre-back rejected, and were considering upping their offer for the Northern Ireland international to £15M to try and lure the West Brom captain away from the Hawthorns.

Evans has two-years left on his deal with Tony Pulis’ side, and the club have no intention of letting the defender leave, as per the Daily Mail.

Should West Brom manage to tie down former Man United man Evans to a longer contract, it’ll surely be a huge boost to the Baggies and settle the nerves of the Hawthorns faithful, as Tony Pulis looks to improve on his side’s impressive 10th place finish that they managed to achieve last season.