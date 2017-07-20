Barcelona eye-up two Ligue 1 superstars should PSG capture Neymar

Barcelona are eyeing-up a move for PSG’s Marco Verratti and Monaco’s Kylian Mbappe should the La Liga side sell Brazilian superstar Neymar to European rivals PSG, according to the Daily Mail.

Should Neymar make the switch from Barcelona to Paris, it’ll almost certainty be for a transfer fee that most likely won’t be topped for years and years to come.