Chelsea unwilling to sell striker until Real Madrid forward is signed

Chelsea are ready to sell Diego Costa to La Liga side Atletico Madrid, but will only let the player go once the Blues have completed the signing of Real Madrid man Alvaro Morata, according to the Independent.

Chelsea boss Conte, who helped bring the Premier League title back to Stamford Bridge last season, is reportedly a long-time admirer of Morata, who he had previously managed at Serie A side Juventus, and the Blues are set to pay the Spanish side’s asking price of around £78M for the forward, as per the Independent.

With the preposed signing of Morata, Premier League side Chelsea are reportedly holding out for £44M for Costa from Atletico Madrid as reported by the Independent, as the Spanish side had hoped to sign the player on a cut-price £25M deal, however the Blues are unwilling to lower their asking price for a player that Atleti boss Diego Simeone has insisted the club sign.

With Morata’s move to the Blues seemingly over the line, it’ll be worthwhile keeping an eye on whether the Spaniard can fill the rather big boots left by his fellow La Roja teammate Costa, whose move away from Stamford Bridge looks to be edging ever closer.