Everton in for Dutch wonderkid Zirkzee

Everton have emerged as favourites to sign Dutch wonderkid Joshua Zirkzee from Feyenoord.

Ronald Koeman’s side look to have beaten off interest from Manchester United and Arsenal to sign one of the hottest prospects in European football.

Zirkzeem 16, scored 33 goals in just 27 games for Feyenoord last season and has been attracting serious interest from clubs across Europe, yet it appears Koeman’s Dutch influence has sealed the deal for Everton.

According to the Daily Mirror, both Arsenal and Manchester United have been keeping a close eye on his development and were hoping to win the race to sign the teenager.

With Wayne Rooney joining a host of new faces at Goodison Park, Zirkzee is thought to have been impressed by Koeman’s management style. Zirkzee was named in Everton U19s’ CEE cup match on Thursday, turning out in the No.18 jersey.

Koeman still retains a strong interest in Swansea’s Icelandic playmaker Gylfi Sigurdsson but the Welsh club are holding out for a £50m bid.

Everton’s hopes of offloading Ross Barkley to Tottenham for a similar fee have been setback with the news that the midfielder needs groin surgery, and faces four weeks out.