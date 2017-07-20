Everton man Barkley tempted by Spurs boss Pochettino

Everton and England midfielder Ross Barkley is reportedly keen to join Tottenham after being tempted with the opportunity to work with Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino, according to the Evening Standard.

Barkley, who scored five and assisted nine in 36 league appearances last season, was reportedly initially wary about moving to London, but since hearing impressive reports about Spurs manager Pochettino, the midfielder is open to a move down south, as per the Evening Standard.

However a stumbling block in the deal may be down to the price tag the Toffees have put on the midfielder head, which is reported to be around £50M, and the player’s high wage demands, as Barkley would seek to become the club’s highest paid player should he move to the north London side, as reported by the Evening Standard.

Whether Spurs find it necessary to cough-up for midfielder Barkley, it’ll certainly be interesting to see whether the England international can command a first-team place in Pochettino’s side.