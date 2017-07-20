Hull City star set for medical ahead of proposed Liverpool move

Hull City and Scotland defender Andrew Robertson is reportedly set for a medical ahead of his proposed £10M move to Premier League Liverpool, as reported by Sky Sports.

Robertson, who scored one and assisted two in 33 league games for the Tigers last season, has been allowed to leave Hull’s pre-season training camp in Portugal after the two clubs had reached an agreement over the player, according to Sky Sports.

As per Sky Sports, Liverpool faced competition from other Premier League sides, as well as PSV and Sporting Lisbon, for Robertson’s signature, but Jurgen Klopp’s side look to finally have their man.

Should Robertson sign for the Reds, it would be the Merseyside club’s third signing of the summer, following the arrivals of Dominic Solanke and Mohamed Salah.

If Liverpool are to get this one across the line, it’ll certainly be interesting to see whether the Scotland international will be able to command a first-team place ahead of current Reds left-back James Milner.