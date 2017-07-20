Kante: We want to win it all

N’Golo Kante may have won the Premier League in successive seasons, but the French midfielder is looking to claim a full sweep of trophies in 2017-18.

Kante made a huge impression in his first season at Stamford Bridge as Chelsea won the Premier League. It was only his second season in English football, and won an unlikely title the year before with Leicester.

The French international was voted Footballer of the Year, and he is keen to add to his trophy collection ahead of the new season.

Speaking to the Daily Star, Kante said, ““Football is like this; after every game you have to do better in the next and the [upcoming] season is the same. After last season we have to start in the same way and try to do better”.

“We are looking to do a better season together and we know at a club like Chelsea a good season means to win titles”, Kante continued, “So we will try to win some titles. Win, win, win.”

Chelsea have completed the signings of Alvaro Morata from Real Madrid, Monaco’s Timoue Bakayoko, Antonio Rudiger from Roma and signed Willy Caballero after the Argentine goalkeeper was released on a free by Manchester City.

Manager Antonio Conte has agreed a new contract this week, and the club begin their pre-season in earnest with a friendly against Arsenal in Beijing on Saturday.