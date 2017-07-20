Liverpool boss jokes about Bundesliga star amid uncertainty over future

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp joked about signing RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita following the Reds’ pre-season victory over fellow Premier League side Crystal Palace, as reported by Sky Sports.

According to Sky Sports, when asked about Liverpool’s rumoured £66M move for the Guinea international, the former Borussia Dortmund boss replied “Are we in Vegas?”.

RB Leipzig owner Dietrich Mateschitz has previously stated that the player is not going to be sold at any price, however Liverpool are not going to give up their pursuit of the midfielder just yet, as per Sky Sports.

Keita played a big part in RB Leipzig’s season last year, as the midfielder score eight and assisted eight as the newly-promoted Bundesliga side finished runners-up to eventual champions Bayern Munich.

Should Keita end up making the move to Merseyside, it’ll come as a huge boost for Reds boss Jurgen Klopp, as the former champions of Europe look to finally end their 27-year title drought.