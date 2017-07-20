Liverpool join Chelsea and Arsenal in race for 27-year-old Bayern Munich forward

Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal are all interested in potentially signing Bayern Munich and Germany forward Thomas Muller, despite Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge insisting that the player is not for sale, as reported by the Sun.

The interest in Muller, which was also reported by Bild, is reportedly from the three aforementioned Premier League clubs and Serie A champions Juventus, with all clubs poised to test Bayern’s resolve over the player, according to the Sun.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has been clear about his desire to bring Muller to the club and, as per the Sun, has told Anfield chiefs to make enquiries over the availability of the forward, who manage five goals and 14 assists in 29 league games for the Bundesliga champions last season.

These rumours of Muller leaving have come about after Bayern recently announced the signing of Colombian playmaker James Rodriguez, who could potentially replace Muller in Carlo Ancelotti’s starting line-up at the Allianz Arena.

Should Muller leave for either Chelsea, Liverpool or Arsenal, it’ll be worthwhile seeing whether Muller can adapt to the Premier League and the English game in general.