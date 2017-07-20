Man Utd look to PSG’s £25m Aurier

Man Utd are considering a move for PSG’s controversial defender Serge Aurier, after being frustrated in their attempts to sign Monaco’s Fabinho.

Jose Mourinho, the United manager, is believed to have conceded defeat in his attempts to sign Fabinho with Monaco refusing to sell the Brazilian international for what they consider a reasonable price.

According to The Independent, Mourinho will now focus his attention on PSG’s Ivory Coast international Aurier, who could be available for £25m and will compete with Matteo Darmian for a place at right-back in Man Utd’s new look defence.

Aurier has become a controversial figure during his spell in Paris, according to The Sun.

Early in his spell with PSG, Aurier was suspended by the club for disparaging remarks regarding then coach Laurent Blanc and Zlatan Ibrahimovic were broadcast on social media.

Last year, Aurier was given a two-month suspended prison sentence after he elbowed a police officer during a night out in Paris.

He appealed the verdict but it meant he was denied a visa to enter the UK for a Champions League game against Arsenal in November. Something Mourinho would do well to consider should he follow up his initial interest in the player.

And with Ibrahimovic rumoured to be interested in signing a short term deal with the club, should he recover sufficiently from injury, things could be very interesting indeed in the Man Utd dressing room in the months ahead.