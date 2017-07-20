(Photo) New Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny bids emotional farewell to former club Arsenal

New Juventus signing Wojciech Szczensy has bid an emotional farewell to his former employers Arsenal via a post on Instagram.
Szczensy, who signed for Serie A champions Juventus yesterday from the Gunners, posted a picture of him during his time at the north London club, which included a caption that thanked the clubs and the fans for their support during his 11 years at the club.
It certainly looks like Poland international Szcsesny enjoyed his time at the Gunners, and it seems as if he’s going to keep former Premier League champions close to his heart for the rest of his career.
I remember being a young boy in Poland, watching David Seaman, Thierry Henry, Dennis Berkamp and others play for Arsenal. Never in my wildest dreams did I think I would get a chance to play for the club I supported as a little kid. When I was approached by Arsenal in 2005 my world changed forever. I began my journey as a 16 year old boy at the Arsenal's academy, trying to one day become a first team player, going out for evening runs in East Barnet with Jack Wilshere. Little did we know then, that couple years later we'd beat Barcelona in the Champions League and wear the no.1 and no.10 shirts. It has been over 11 years since I became an Arsenal player and I never thought the day I leave this club would come. Everything that I am and everything that I have, I owe to Arsenal, Arsene Wenger, Liam Brady, David Court, Bob Arber, Steve Bould, Neil Banfield, Mike Salmon, Tony Roberts, Gerry Peyton, Pat Rice and many others. Words can't describe my gratitude to these people and love for this club. Today I move on, ready for the new challenge in my life, taking with me only the good memories and bag of expierience. I leave hopeful that those days of Berkamp,Henry, Seaman and others are soon to return to Emirates Stadium and Arsenal get back to winning the Premier League. I may not be an Arsenal player no more but I will carry the Arsenal name with me wherever I go and I will do so with great pride. Once a Gunner, always a Gunner! ?
