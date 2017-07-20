(Photo) New Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny bids emotional farewell to former club Arsenal

New Juventus signing Wojciech Szczensy has bid an emotional farewell to his former employers Arsenal via a post on Instagram.

Szczensy, who signed for Serie A champions Juventus yesterday from the Gunners, posted a picture of him during his time at the north London club, which included a caption that thanked the clubs and the fans for their support during his 11 years at the club.

It certainly looks like Poland international Szcsesny enjoyed his time at the Gunners, and it seems as if he’s going to keep former Premier League champions close to his heart for the rest of his career.