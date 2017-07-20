Southampton star signs new five-year deal with Saints

Southampton and England goalkeeper Fraser Forster has signed a new five-year deal with the club, committing his future with the Saints until at least 2022, as per Sky Sports.

The England international, who kept 14 clean sheets in 38 league games for the Saints last season, has renewed with the Premier League club, just 12 months after signing his previous deal with the club, which was also for five-years, according to Sky Sports.

Forster, who joined the club from Scottish champions Celtic in 2014, with Southampton’s only player to have played in every league game last season, as the shot-stopper help Claude Puel’s side to an impressive eighth-finish.

With Forster now tied down to yet another long term contract with the south-coast side, it’ll definitely be a good sign for Saints fans, as Forster’s impressive performances for the club last season are more than enough for the player to attract interest from a number of high-profile clubs.

Whether Southampton will be able to keep hold of him, only time will tell.