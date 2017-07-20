United must offer highly-rated winger as part of Perisic deal

Manchester United have been told by Serie A side Inter Milan that they must include French winger Anthony Martial as part of the deal if they are to succeed in their pursuit of Croatian winger Ivan Perisic, according to the Independent.

United have reiterated that the club do not want to let Martial go, with the player himself wishing to stay at Old Trafford. Despite this, Inter have still asked for Martial as part of United’s potential deal to sign midfielder Ivan Perisic, as per the Independent.

United are reportedly unwilling to meet Inter’s asking price for Perisic, with the Italian side making it clear that the Red Devils must either pay their price or offer a player in return if they are to secure a deal for Perisic, with the club having recently enquired about the availability of winger Martial.

Should Man United end up offering Martial as part of their attempts to land Perisic, it’ll surely be the Italian side that are getting the better end of deal on this one.