Arsenal make huge contract breakthrough, £280k-a-week deal eyed after £70k drop in demands

Arsenal have reportedly made a key breakthrough in contract talks with Mesut Ozil which could see the playmaker become the best paid player at the club.

The German international has just 12 months remaining on his current deal, and with talks over a renewal dragging on, there had been concern over his future.

With the same applying to the likes of Alexis Sanchez and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, it’s been a frustrating wait for many, but according to The Sun, that wait is about to come to an end.

It’s claimed that there has finally been a breakthrough in contract talks, with Ozil expected to receive a new deal worth £280,000-a-week. While that would make him the top earner at Arsenal, it’s a significant reduction from what he was reportedly demanding at around £350,000-a-week.

The report adds that his agent has been speaking with Arsenal during their pre-season tour, and it’s expected that the 28-year-old will sign the new deal prior to the new season getting underway.

It remains to be seen whether or not that now has a knock-on effect on others to sign new deals, but it’s a key breakthrough for Arsenal in their bid to keep their best players.

Ozil faced a fair amount of criticism last season for his lacklustre performances at times, but provided he can consistently find his best form and play his part in what looks to be a threatening trio along with Sanchez and summer signing Alexandre Lacazette, then Arsenal fans may well be on board with him getting this new contract and committing his future to the club.