Arsenal set to land £16m+ offer for bit-part ace, great deal for Wenger

Crystal Palace are reportedly plotting an improved bid for Arsenal defender Calum Chambers after an initial £16m offer was rejected.

The 22-year-old has gradually fallen out of favour with Arsene Wenger, as after making 36 appearances in his first season with the Gunners, he made just two Premier League outings the following campaign before being sent out on loan to Middlesbrough last year.

In turn, although he impressed many during that spell, it doesn’t appear as though he has a future with Arsenal as they could be inclined to listen to an improved offer from Palace, as per ESPN.

It’s claimed that the England international is a top target for the Eagles as Frank de Boer looks to strengthen his defensive options. After seeing a £16m bid rejected by Arsenal, they are planning a new bid with the Gunners looking for close to £20m for him.

As noted in the report, Arsenal signed Chambers for £16m from Southampton in 2014, and so evidently they’re looking to get their initial investment back and some on top.

If they are able to do so, it would be a great deal for Wenger as it looks as though he’s got more than enough competition and cover in defence this coming season with the likes of Laurent Koscielny, Shkodran Mustafi and Rob Holding battling it out for places.

Add the experience of Per Mertesacker and Gabriel to the mix, and Chambers will likely continue to find himself down the pecking order.

As a result, while he will undoubtedly be keen on regular playing time, Arsenal could use those additional funds to go out and sign their preferred targets. The move seems to make sense for all parties involved, but now the wait goes on to see if an agreement is reached between the two clubs over a transfer fee.