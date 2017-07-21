Arsene Wenger confident of landing game-changing £45m+ Arsenal target, five-man clear out planned

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger is reportedly confident that he’ll be able to take Monaco ace Thomas Lemar to the club, and will sell to make room for him.

The 21-year-old was a pivotal figure in Monaco’s success last season, scoring 14 goals and providing 17 assists in 55 appearances in all competitions.

In turn, it’s no surprise that Arsenal want the French international and The Mirror claim the Gunners are confident the winger wants to move to the Emirates and remain hopeful that a deal can be struck.

In order to make it happen, they are said to be planning on selling a number of fringe players in the squad, including Calum Chambers, Kieran Gibbs, Mathieu Debuchy, Carl Jenkinson and Jack Wilshere.

Meanwhile, The Sun add numbers to the story as it’s claimed that the Ligue 1 champions want £80m for their prized asset in a summer in which they continue to lose their key players.

Arsenal are said to be willing to pay £45m for him, but by clearing out the players named above and others, they will be able to raise additional funds to make an improved bid to convince Monaco to agree.

There are a number of other individuals paired with an exit this summer, and so it may not be too long before Arsenal are in the strongest possible position to make an improved bid for Lemar.

Pairing the Frenchman with Alexis Sanchez, Mesut Ozil and summer signing Alexandre Lacazette, albeit with contract issues still hanging over the first duo, could be the key to unlocking Arsenal’s hopes of challenging for major honours this coming season.