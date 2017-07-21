Chelsea determined to hijack £44.5m Man City move for title winner

Chelsea are reportedly pushing to hijack Manchester City’s move for Monaco left-back Benjamin Mendy after their £44.5m bid was rejected.

The 23-year-old is a man in demand after helping Monaco win the Ligue 1 title last season, with many of the club’s top stars either having already left or being linked with an exit.

As per The Sun, Pep Guardiola had seemingly been in pole position to land his signature as City continue to search for reinforcements in the full-back positions, but it appears as though Chelsea are not only rivalling them, but plotting a way to hijack their move.

It’s added that Mendy was expected to undergo a medical with City this week, but a lack of an agreement over his transfer fee ensured that plan was postponed.

Guardiola saw a £44.5m rejected as Monaco want a fee closer to the £50m+ spent by the Premier League giants on Kyle Walker. In turn, that has opened up an opportunity for Chelsea to swoop in as Antonio Conte is also looking for a new left-back this summer.

The Italian tactician relied heavily on Marcos Alonso last season and the Spaniard didn’t disappoint, but with the Champions League also to consider, the Chelsea boss will be fully aware of the requirement to add quality and depth to his side in all departments.

It’s claimed that Chelsea have made an enquiry and want to be kept informed on developments and while City are seemingly still leading the chase, the longer there is no agreement between the two clubs, the more confidence it will give to Chelsea and others hoping to snap up the talented left-back.