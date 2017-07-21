Chelsea’s fourth summer signing passes medical ahead of £58m+ transfer

Alvaro Morata has reportedly passed his Chelsea medical as he takes a step closer to completing his summer move to Stamford Bridge.

The Premier League champions announced on Thursday that they had agreed terms with Real Madrid to sign the Spanish international, and Morata touched down in London to complete the formalities of his move.

As per Sky Sports, the 24-year-old has now passed his medical ahead of being unveiled, with the deal costing Chelsea an initial £58m which will rise with various bonuses.

It’s expected that Morata will now sign his contract and be officially confirmed a Chelsea player before he flies out to Singapore to join Antonio Conte and his squad on their pre-season tour.

The move will be crucial for the Spaniard to further his career having failed to be handed the prominent role that he had wanted in Madrid.

Despite that, he still managed to score 20 goals in 43 appearances in all competitions for the La Liga and European champions, and he will be a crucial addition to the Chelsea team, especially with compatriot Diego Costa set to leave.

Conte will need a prolific goalscorer up front to lead his side’s attack on four fronts this coming season, and he’ll be hoping that Morata can be the perfect spearhead to ensure that the Blues continue to win trophies.

Provided that nothing dramatic happens between now and the signing of his contract, Morata will become Chelsea’s fourth summer signing after Willy Caballero, Antonio Rudiger and Tiemoue Bakayoko.

That’s an impressive quartet of signings as they address key concerns in this Chelsea squad, and there is no doubt that Morata and Conte are itching to work together after missing out on doing so at Juventus as the Italian left Turin to take up the Italy job the same summer he signed Morata.