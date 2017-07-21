Just-married Alvaro Morata wife Alice Campello is Chelsea FC’s newest WAG and probably their hottest too

Meet Alice Campello, who is set to become the latest addition of the Chelsea WAGs family…

Alvaro Morata is set to sign a £150,000-a-week deal to become a Chelsea player imminently, but it won’t be the first long-term contact the Spain striker has penned this summer.

Twenty-four-year-old Morata tied the knot with girlfriend, now wife, Alice Campello last month, with the wedding taking place in Venice.

Alice will become Chelsea’s newest WAG as soon as her hubby’s £58m move from Real Madrid is completed.

Judging by the photos below, she may well be Chelsea’s hottest WAG too!

SEE MORE:

Gorgeous photos of nine red hot Chelsea WAGs, including Nemanja Matic’s wife and Cesc Fabregas’s girlfriend

Morata reveals Chelsea advice from Torres

22 photos of WAGs in thongs: Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea hotties, plus Lionel Messi’s girlfriend and Gonzalo Higuain’s wife, in tiny underwear

Pictures courtesy of Instagram, alicecampello