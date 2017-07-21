Man Utd ace set for whopping pay rise with wage boost of £100,000-a-week

Man Utd re-signed Paul Pogba last summer for a world-record transfer fee, but that isn’t where they’ve stopped splashing the cash on the Frenchman.

Although he had his moments, the 24-year-old didn’t have the season that many expected him to have last year as he settled back into life in Manchester.

After a successful stint with Juventus, it was always likely to take him time to re-acclimatise as well as trying to deal with the pressure that came with his price-tag, but there was more than enough for Man Utd to be confident about him becoming a leader for the team.

Nevertheless, according to The Sun, Pogba’s already on £165,000-a-week, and despite his troubles at times last season, he’s set for an increase of around £100,000-a-week due to add-ons in the five-year contract that he signed 12 months ago.

A United source said: “Paul will receive around £500,000-a-week extra as part of the increase. It came into play earlier this month. He earns his basic wage but that’s topped up with a lot of add-ons.

“As part of his agreement he is at the forefront of the highest earners, it was to help lure him back to the club.”

It’s suggested that he will get the same increase year-on-year through the course of his contract which is seemingly ridiculous given there is no absolute guarantee that he will grow and establish himself as the player that United need him to be on a weekly basis.

That isn’t a concern for Man Utd though it seems as the first cash boost came into affect at the start of the month, with the French international enjoying a huge salary hike while on his holidays in LA with new teammate Romelu Lukaku.

The pair have cost the club a lot of money, and putting their well publicised friendship aside, Jose Mourinho will be looking to them to play hugely influential roles for his side this coming campaign and beyond to ensure that he continues to deliver trophies to the club.