Tottenham face more transfer frustration, forced to cool interest in £8m+ target

Tottenham have reportedly been forced to cool their interest in Estudiantes defender Juan Foyth due to the demands of the Argentine outfit.

The 19-year-old has emerged as one of Tottenham’s top targets so far this summer, with Mauricio Pochettino still waiting to welcome the first arrival at the club.

However, according to Sky Sports, that wait is now expected to go on as with Estudiantes demanding more than £8m, Spurs aren’t willing to pay that much and so could be forced to look elsewhere.

Paris Saint-Germain, Inter and Roma are all paired with an interest in the promising defender too and so perhaps this opens up an opportunity for them to swoop in and take advantage.

It’s another frustrating aspect of the summer transfer market for the club though, as supporters would undoubtedly have hoped for key additions to be made early on to build on their momentum from last season and to add the pieces required to help them take the next step.

Having fallen agonisingly short in their bid to win major trophies over the last two seasons, it will likely take new faces to help them push on.

That hasn’t happened yet, and coupled with Kyle Walker’s £50m exit to join Manchester City last week, as noted by Sky Sports, there will be a bit of frustration creeping in.

As for Foyth, it remains to be seen whether or not Estudiantes are willing to lower their demands or if indeed Tottenham decide to bridge the gap themselves in the end, but ultimately it doesn’t look as though anything imminent will be happening.