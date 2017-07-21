(Video) Romelu Lukaku scores again with superb goal as Man Utd defeat Man City

Man Utd striker Romelu Lukaku scored his second goal in pre-season for the Red Devils as he found the back of the net in the 2-0 win over Man City in Houston on Thursday.

The Belgian international completed his big-money move to Old Trafford earlier this month, and much will be expected of him by Jose Mourinho in order to help United avoid the same problems in front of goal that they encountered last season.

Early signs are promising as Lukaku showed great composure and a prolific edge to round Ederson before scoring from a tight angle to give his side the lead as United made a fast start and continue to impress this summer.

Marcus Rashford doubled their lead just two minutes later as both he and Lukaku continue to shine together with Mourinho potentially deploying them as partners up top this season, and the initial displays are certainly promising.

While it was Paul Pogba with the excellent assist for Lukaku, Henrikh Mkhitaryan set Rashford up to score with a great finish as Mourinho’s men took the derby spoils on this occasion as they continue to step up their pre-season preparations.

Having netted in consecutive games, things are looking good for Lukaku and his partnership with Rashford, as they are showing that they could very well be a real threat to opposition defences next season.