Antonio Conte stepping up Chelsea transfer work, inquiry for £23m-rated winger

Chelsea have reportedly made an inquiry for Inter star Antonio Candreva, with the Serie A giants said to value him at around £23m.

The Premier League champions completed their fourth summer signing this week with Alvaro Morata joining the club, joining Willy Caballero, Tiemoue Bakayoko and Antonio Rudiger at Stamford Bridge.

However, after weeks of speculation over frustration building at Chelsea with Antonio Conte wanting to see more activity, it looks as though the Blues are really pushing ahead now as they look to add the final pieces.

It’s fair to say that they’ve already had a great summer market as the four signings that they’ve made so far have addressed crucial weaknesses in the squad and will set them up to compete on various fronts next season.

Nevertheless, according to The Sun, having missed out on Danilo to Manchester City, Conte wants Candreva to fill in the gap on the right wing, with the Italian international tipped to provide Victor Moses with serious competition.

The 30-year-old is said to be willing to move to Chelsea after Inter endured a disappointing campaign last year, but the Nerazzurri don’t want to lose him and are inclined to sell Ivan Perisic to Manchester United instead.

Conte has previous experience working with the stalwart given their time together with Italy, and he knows the technical quality that he possesses along with the work ethic and versatility that could make him a crucial addition to the Chelsea squad.

Whether he’d be able to effectively play as a wing-back on a regular basis is up for debate, but with the report adding that he can expect a big rise on his current £85,000-a-week wages at Inter, the financial side of things doesn’t seem to be a concern.

Chelsea are making important moves this summer, and Candreva would certainly improve the squad if he were to join.