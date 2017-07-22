Arsenal set to lose talisman, secret talks over £70m fee and whopping £400k-a-week wages to prise him away

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly preparing a sensational £70m bid for Arsenal ace Alexis Sanchez, and will meet his £400k-a-week wage demands.

The 28-year-old has had question marks raised over his future in north London for months, as with just a year remaining on his current contract, he looks set to either leave this summer or next.

According to The Mirror, PSG are plotting a monster £70m bid for his services to convince Arsenal to sell, while they’re also willing to meet his £400,000-a-week wage demands, £125,000-a-week more than what the Gunners are offering.

Naturally, it would be a major blow for Arsene Wenger to see the influential forward leave, as he has remained adamant throughout that he would stay with his side.

Instead, it looks as though an exit could now happen, although time will tell if the figures are accurate as that is heavy investment in a player coming to the end of his deal.

Meanwhile, to add further strength to the suggestion that Sanchez is Paris bound, The Sun report that the Chilean international was in a Paris hotel on Friday which is used by PSG to negotiate deals.

PSG sporting director Antero Henrique was spotted at the hotel, but there was no sign of Sanchez in pictures. Nevertheless, it’s suggested that senior sources have insisted that he is present at the hotel and could be edging ever closer to a switch to the Ligue 1 giants.

There are conflicting figures though, as the Sun claim that the transfer fee being discussed is closer to £45m, which is a significant distance from the £70m touted by the Mirror.

In turn, it doesn’t appear as though there is concrete evidence that Arsenal’s best player last season is on the brink of leaving, with Wenger and the large majority of supporters undoubtedly hoping he stays.