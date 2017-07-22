Barcelona offer PL giants chance to sign €30m+ rated bit-part ace

Barcelona have reportedly offered Rafinha to Arsenal, although it remains to be seen whether or not the Gunners are keen to spend over €30m on him.

The 24-year-old is currently continuing his recovery from injury after damaging the meniscus in his knee, and has not travelled with the rest of the Barcelona squad on their pre-season tour.

According to Sky Sports, he may not be sticking around at the Nou Camp for much longer as he’s been offered to Arsenal, while the Catalan giants would reportedly listen to offers of more than €30m.

The Brazilian international made 28 appearances in all competitions last season, not always as a starter, while his campaign was disappointedly cut short by the injury mentioned above.

In turn, despite the report adding that president Josep Bartomeu has already insisted that he will not be sold, it appears as though Rafinha is an expendable figure in the squad with coach Ernesto Valverde still waiting for a high-profile arrival this summer.

Selling the versatile ace would undoubtedly raise further funds to go out and land the club’s preferred targets, but time will tell if Arsenal are receptive to the idea of signing him.

Given that the Gunners continue to be heavily linked with a move for Monaco starlet Thomas Lemar, in the event that they’re unable to land his signature, perhaps they could switch their focus to Rafinha instead with Barcelona seemingly more than happy to green light a move, as per the report.

Sky Sports note that when asked about his future last month, Rafinha responded: “My future is open and God only knows what will happen.”