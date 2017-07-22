Barcelona to target Juventus star as potential replacement for Neymar

Spanish giants Barcelona are set to turn their attentions to Juventus and Argentina forward Paulo Dybala should current player Neymar end up making his rumoured world-record move to PSG, according to Marca.

As per Marca, there are only two ways Neymar will leave the Catalan side this summer: if PSG pay his reported £197M release clause, or if the Brazilian asks for a new deal similar to the one Lionel Messi’s has just signed, which is something the club wouldn’t consider offering the player at this moment in time.

Barcelon and Dybala have spoken before about a move to the Camp Nou for the former Palermo man, with the forward reportedly interested in a potential transfer, as reported by Marca.

Should Neymar end-up making the mind-blowing £197M move to PSG that has been rumoured, the windfall Barca would receive from this would allow new Blaugrana boss Ernesto Valverde to make some much-needed additions to his side, as the club look to reclaim their La Liga title back from bitter rivals Real Madrid this season.