Carlo Ancelotti trying to persuade 19-year-old Bayern midfielder to make AC Milan move

Bayern Munich boss Carlo Ancelotti is trying to persuade 19-year-old Portuguese midfielder Renato Sanches to join Serie A side AC Milan by attempting to convince the player to support the former Italian champions, according to the Metro.

Sanches, who joined the Bundesliga champions last summer from Portuguese side Benfica, has failed to establish himself a first-team place at the Allianz Arena this season, having only made 12 league appearances for the German side last season.

Despite being linked to Premier League side Manchester United as reported by the Metro, the 19-year-old looks as if he is set to join Serie A side AC Milan on loan for the season, with the Italian side being given the option to make the move permanent should they wish to do so.

Should Sanches make the move to the San Siro and establish himself a first-team place with Ancelotti’s former side, it’ll be interesting to see whether the midfielder can achieve the potential he was expected to reach earlier on in his career.