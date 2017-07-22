Jose Mourinho told he can seal key reunion at Man Utd for £50m, £15m shy with initial bid

Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho could reportedly land the signing of Nemanja Matic from Chelsea, but it’s going to cost a lot to sign the midfield ace.

Having signed Victor Lindelof and Romelu Lukaku already this summer, the Portuguese tactician has addressed two key positions in his side.

However, to complete the strengthening of the core of his line-up, The Mirror report that he’s made a £35m bid to seal a reunion with Matic, but it will take a bid of £50m from United to sign the 28-year-old.

It’s claimed that Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is ready to grant Matic his wish of moving to Old Trafford as a way of thanking him for his services to the club, but it will come with what’s being described as a ‘Lukaku tax’, as Chelsea demand significantly more after being left smarting over missing out on the Belgian international to their rivals.

In truth, it’s difficult to see such a huge club be petty in this way as they will surely make the decision that best suits them. As a result, a move to United would of course be less preferable than a switch to Juventus, who are also credited with an interest, but much depends on the figures involved and Matic’s desire.

Having won two Premier League titles at Stamford Bridge, the first under Mourinho, the midfielder is said to be keen on working with his old boss again despite their previous troubles.

The fact that he’s been left at home while his teammates are on the pre-season tour suggests that a deal could be in the works, but it remains to be seen whether or not the two clubs reach an agreement on a transfer fee before the deal can progress any further.