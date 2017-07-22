Leicester City star ‘fully committed’ to club amid speculation over future

Leicester City and Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel has insisted that he is ‘fully committed’ to the club amid rumours that Manchester United were interested in signing the former Manchester City shot-stopper, according to the Mirror.

As per the Mirror, the Danish international is one of the player’s Jose Mourinho is eyeing-up to replace current first-choice goalkeeper David De Gea should the Spaniard depart from Old Trafford this summer.

Despite Leicester completing the signing of Hull goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic this week, Schmeichel has said that he is determined to stay at the King Power and fight for his place in Craig Shakespeare’s side, as reported by the Mirror.

Schmeichel kept nine clean sheets in 30 league games for the Foxes last season, as Leicester finished their disappointing season in 12th place.

Should Scheichel still be at the King Power Stadium come September 1st, it’ll be interesting to see whether new signing Eldin Jakupovic can command a first-team place over the Dane this coming season.