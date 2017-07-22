Marseille rule out move for 16-goal Arsenal forward

Ligue 1 side Marseille have ruled out a potential move for Arsenal and France striker Olivier Giroud, as reported by the Evening Standard.

Giroud, who scored 16 goals in 40 appearances for the Gunners in all competitions last season, has seen his future at the club be thrown into doubt’s this summer following the club breaking their transfer record for Lyon forward Alexandre Lacazette, as per the Evening Standard.

However, according to the Evening Standard, the former Montpellier forward is willing to fight for his place in Arsene Wenger’s side, with the striker possibly having a change of heart should his place in France’s 2018 World Cup squad come under threat.

Ligue 1 sides Lyon and Marseille were both reportedly interested in a move for Giroud, however Marseille manager Rudi Garcia has stated that a move for the player won’t be happening this summer, report the Evening Standard.

With Giroud set to stay at the north London side, it’ll be interesting to see how many goals the forward can bag this season, and whether it’ll be enough to claim a place in France’s squad for next summer’s World Cup.