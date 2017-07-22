Mauricio Pochettino reveals Tottenham transfer plans, only PL side yet to make signing

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino is refusing to panic over the club’s lack of transfer activity this summer as they have yet to sign a single player.

Having finished second in the Premier League last season, Spurs arguably don’t need to add too much. However, taking into consideration the stadium move and the need to compete in the Champions League and solidify their position, perhaps there is a need for some new faces.

While Kyle Walker’s sale generated further funds, none has been spent yet and that may well have led to some anxious supporters waiting for reinforcements as Tottenham are the only top-flight side not to make a signing yet.

In contrast, their rivals have been busy. With Chelsea signing three key players, Man Utd splashing out on Romelu Lukaku and Arsenal on Alexandre Lacazette to name just a few, there is a fear that Tottenham could be the team to drop away next season.

However, Pochettino is sticking to his philosophy that Tottenham will do it a different way, and while he did hint at a few new arrivals before the window closes, it sounds as though he will continue to show faith in the current squad and the young players coming through.

“It is very clear, our philosophy is about trying to play exciting football with young players and trying to be different to the top sides,” he told ESPN. “I think next season is a big, big challenge for us.

“For one, it’s because we moved to Wembley, a different environment for us, a different pitch and stadium, all will be different for us. It is true that we must change because we were very comfortable playing at White Hart Lane.

“And then, I think because the big sides are investing a lot of money in trying to improve their squads, but for us we are so calm and so quiet because we have belief in our youth from our academy. We may lack a few players, but we are so calm because I think we have a very good team and the most important thing for us always is the team.”

It remains to be seen how this strategy sees them fare next season, as it’s likely to be even more competitive at the top for Champions League qualification spots and beyond.