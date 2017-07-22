Swansea interested in £20M-rated Arsenal midfielder

Swansea City boss Paul Clement is interested in securing a deal to bring Arsenal star Jack Wilshere to the club, with the Gunners valuing the England midfielder at £20M, as reported by the Telegraph.

As per the Telegraph, the Swans face stiff competition from fellow Premier League sides West Ham and Newcastle in the race to sign Arsenal academy product Wilshere.

Wilshere’s current side Arsenal have made the midfielder available for transfer this summer, with the player only having one year left on his current at the Emirates, and the club have already reportedly rejected a £6M offer from Serie A side Sampdoria, according to the Telegraph.

Swansea are already in the hunt for a midfielder after losing Jack Cork to Burnley, and are set to be searching for a second should they lose playmaker Gylfi Sigurdsson to Everton, report the Telegraph.

Should Wilshere end up making the move to Wales with Swansea, it’ll be interesting to see whether the midfielder can claim at starting place at the Liberty Stadium ahead of next year’s World Cup.