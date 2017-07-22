West Ham star completes £5M Middlesbrough move

Championship side Middlesbrough have announced the signing of West Ham and Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Darren Randolph in a deal believed to be in the region of £5M, according to Sky Sports.

Randolph, who kept four clean sheets in 22 league appearances for the Hammers last season, was set to find himself on the bench this season following the east London side confirming the signing of Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart on loan.

Randolph becomes Garry Monk’s side’s ninth signing of the summer, with the club having also just recently confirmed the club-record signing Nottingham Forest striker Britt Assombalonga.

Randolph made 50 appearances in all competitions during his time at the Hammers, and if things go well for the Boro, he could potentially be lining-up against his former employers in the Premier League next season.

With this signing of Randolph, it’s clear that Middlesbrough will be settling for nothing less than an automatic promotion spot this season, as Garry Monk’s side look to return to the Premier League at the first time of asking.