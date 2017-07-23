21-year-old Man United winger keen to avoid move away from Old Trafford

Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira is keen to avoid a loan move away from the club this summer, and the player is willing to work hard in order to find his way into United boss Jose Mourinho’s plans for this season, according to Sky Sports.

Pereira, who spent last season on-loan at La Liga side Granada, scoring five and assisting three in 35 league appearances as the club were relegated, is targeting a regular first-team place at Old Trafford having returned to the club, as per Sky Sports.

As reported by Sky Sports, Pereira has enjoyed pre-season with the club and has said that he is “going to stay” at the Red Devils this season in order to try and help the club win trophies.

Should Pereira find himself still at Old Trafford come September 1st, it’ll be interesting to see whether the winger can find a way into Jose Mourinho’s United starting line-up, or whether he’ll end-up sitting on the bench.