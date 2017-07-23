27-year-old Man United star determined to fight for place amid Juventus interest

Manchester United and Italy defender Matteo Darmian is determined to fight for a first-team place at Old Trafford under Jose Mourinho, despite interest from Serie A champions Juventus, according to the Independent.

As per the Independent, Champions League runners-up Juventus have been strongly linked with a move for the former Torino defender, however Darmian has insisted that he is happy at Old Trafford and has said that dealing with these rumours are just part of the job.

Darmian, who signed for the former Premier League champions from Torino two years ago, has struggled to hold down a regular first-team place during his time in Manchester under Jose Mourinho, with the defender having only made 18 league appearances for the Red Devils last season.

United boss Mourinho has some decisions to make this transfer window regarding the future of Darmian, however keeping hold on the Italian may be the smartest choice due to his defensive capabilities and versatility.