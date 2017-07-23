Barcelona star Messi wants Juventus forward as potential replacement for Neymar

Barcelona and Argentina star Lionel Messi has signalled out Juventus forward Paulo Dybala as his number one target to replace Brazilian superstar Neymar should the winger leave the club this summer, according to Don Balon.

Neymar, who joined the Catalan side from Brazilian side Santos in 2013, has been heavily linked with a world-record move to Ligue 1 side PSG this summer, and five-time Ballon D’or winner Messi has drawn up a shortlist of player’s he’d like to see replace Neymar, with Argentina teammate Dyabala at the top, as reported by Don Balon.

The list, as per Don Balon, also contained fellow Argentina teammate Angel Di Maria, and highly-rated Borussia Dortmind and France midfielder Ousmane Dembele.

Should Neymar end-up making his rumoured world-record move to PSG, it’ll certainly be worth keeping an eye-on who the Spanish side decide to spend their new found fortunes on, and how the club perform without the Brazilian forward in their side.