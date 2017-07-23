Barcelona to launch monster £80m bid to make Euro rivals buckle

Barcelona are reportedly refusing to give up on Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho, and will submit an £80m bid for him in the coming days.

Only a day after Jurgen Klopp publicly insisted that the Brazilian ace is not for sale as the Reds are not a selling club, fresh speculation has linked him with a move to the Nou Camp.

According to The Mirror, Barcelona will launch a new £80m bid after seeing their initial offer of £72m rejected, while it’s claimed in Spain that this is just the start of their push to prise their primary target away from Anfield.

Nevertheless, both Liverpool and Klopp seem adamant that Coutinho is going nowhere, as it sounds as though no amount of money will change their stance.

It’s the right approach given that Liverpool must keep their best players as they now look to push on and make an impression in the Premier League title race next season, while also making their return to the Champions League.

The only way in which this situation potentially changes is if Coutinho himself insists that he wants a move to Barcelona, as that could force Liverpool’s hand slightly to let the move happen and find a replacement ready to commit himself to the club.

Barcelona have got their own headaches with rumours swirling around Neymar, but as per this report, they will continue to push for Coutinho for as long as possible until Liverpool fold and eventually start to listen.

From a playing perspective, there’s no denying what Coutinho could bring to the table as he is arguably an ideal addition to the Barcelona team given he could fit in seamlessly to their system and style of play with his technical quality.