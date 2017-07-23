Man Utd told to include player exchange in £60m raid for world-class midfielder

Man Utd have reportedly been stopped in their tracks in a swoop for Marco Verratti, as Paris Saint-Germain want Anthony Martial in return.

The Italian international has seemingly emerged as a possible transfer target for the Premier League giants, with The Mirror reporting that they’re set to bid for the £60m ace.

With Barcelona cooling their interest in Verratti, Ed Woodward is said to have stepped in only to be told by PSG that they will only consider a deal for the 24-year-old if Martial is involved.

Further, it’s suggested in the report that Man Utd aren’t willing to part company with the Frenchman and so that exchange won’t be happening, but talks could continue in the hope of an agreement being reached.

Given his troubles under Mourinho last season though, perhaps it can’t be entirely ruled out at this stage as United have also been heavily linked with a move for Inter winger Ivan Perisic who could be a direct replacement for him.

Talk of a Verratti swoop appears to have come about amid troubles over Nemanja Matic’s £50m price-tag from Chelsea, as noted by the Mirror, and so Man Utd could start to consider alternatives.

It’s worth noting that Verratti has recently changed his agent with Mino Raiola now in charge of footballing matters, and given his strong connections with the Red Devils with clients such as Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku at the club already, it may well help facilitate a move if the two clubs can firstly reach an agreement.

Man Utd have already addressed their concerns at the back and up front with the signings of Victor Lindelof and Romelu Lukaku respectively, and so now it seems as though the focus will be on improving their midfield with Matic and Verratti emerging as candidates.